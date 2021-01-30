Magnum PI season 3 episode 7 video: Why are Magnum, Higgins hiding?







After a week off the air Magnum PI season 3 episode 7 is coming your way on Friday — not only that, but we have a better sense now of what it will look like.

In the video below, you can see a first look at the hyper-intense “Killer on the Midnight Watch” — an episode that has a title that largely speaks for itself. This is going to be an extremely dangerous installment for Magnum and Higgins, as the two stumble upon a possible serial killer while working to investigate someone who, at first, just comes across as a “shady character” living in the neighborhood.

Because of who they are potentially dealing with here, doesn’t it make a good bit of sense for Magnum and Higgins to hide out for a while? If we were them, the last thing we’d want to do is ever get in this person’s sight-lines; hence, the two of them jamming themselves into a closet. Even in this predicament, though, you get a reminder of how enjoyable it is to watch their back-and-forth banter. It’s one of many reasons why there are a lot of people out there rooting for the two to get together.

Given that this is Magnum PI, we have a hard time envisioning these two characters being taken out by some random serial killer we’ve never seen before. The question we’ve got instead is pretty simple: How are they going to get out of this predicament? What sort of skills are they going to utilize? It may come down to Magnum’s military training, Higgins’ time serving in MI6, and also a little help from their friends.

Oh, and of course along the way there will probably be more time to play into Higgins’ recent authority-figure role and her relationship with Ethan.

