The Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: Abigail Heringer’s chat with Matt James







The Bachelor episode 5 is arriving on ABC this coming Monday, and it may be Abigail Heringer’s most important episode yet. She received the first impression rose but since that time, she has floated somewhat under the radar. We haven’t seen that much of her and Matt James together, but that is going to change coming up in a pretty significant way.

Want a little more insight about that? In a new sneak peek over at Entertainment Tonight, Abigail reveals to Matt that if the two of them were to have kids, there is a significant chance that they would be Deaf. She wants for him to have a clear understanding of that, noting that she’s been heartbroken in the past and even if she’s cared to talk to him about it, she wants to ensure that she is always honest. She does have real feelings for him! We also do think that he has has feelings for her and this makes a moment like this all the more important.

While the preview ends before Matt is able to say anything back to Abigail, we don’t get much of a sense here that anything altogether controversial is coming. This may just be a chance for the two of them to grow closer and for Matt to indicate that he will be there for her no matter what. We’ve seen now that the two can handle some more serious conversations, and the next important thing for them is to have a little bit of fun. We want to see the two of them involved in the same sort of flirty, adventurous things that we have seen with him and some of the other women.

Also, the two probably need a good break from a lot of the drama. Remember that one of the main narratives entering this episode is still about the behavior of some of the other women in the house — namely, Anna and Victoria as of late.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.








