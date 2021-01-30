The Blacklist season 8 episode 4: Who was Reddington speaking to?







Tonight on The Blacklist season 8 episode 4, the NBC show raised all sorts of interesting questions — especially with what we saw in the closing minutes.

What did we have a chance to behold? Think along the lines of Raymond Reddington communicating with a mystery man in Russia, someone Dembe had previously referred to as “our friend from the East.” He confirmed that Reddington was in fact N-13, and when it comes to that part of the story Katarina Rostova was correct. It was also clear that these two men have not spoken to each other face-to-face in many years.

So who is this man? It is something that will likely be explored through the remainder of the season, as this does certainly mark one of the first times that we’ve seen Reddington have someone he is seemingly working under … not that he sees it that way, though. We also imagine that this is not a situation as cut-and-dry as James Spader’s character being some sort of traitor working to help the Russian government. We know that he is a criminal, but his motivations tend to be a bit more complicated than just one country versus the other.

The reason that this man even came out into the world is due to Elizabeth Keen’s actions. Over the course of the episode, we saw Liz start to run around to Reddington’s associates and proclaim that he was, in fact, N-13. This created a sense of pause, and also a mission that felt a lot like Reddington having to prove that he is still willing to help this “friend from the East.” He seemingly did that, but what happens from here?

