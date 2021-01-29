





Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We certainly understand if a lot of people out there want an answer to that! It was only recently that the show came back on the air with a new episode, so why not try to keep that trend rolling a little while longer?

Alas, this is where we must deliver a hearty dose of bad news — after all, there is no new episode of Blue Bloods tonight. The same goes for all of CBS’ Friday-night lineup. They are not going to air one show without the others, so it makes a good bit of sense why they are making the decision that they are within this context. Also, they know that they are operating with a fairly limited episode order this time around, and they also want to stretch out new episodes until we get around to May sweeps.

So while you wait for the show’s future, why not check out a few more details now? If you haven’t seen it yet, let the Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 synopsis below be your guide:

“The New Normal” – The Reagans confront hard choices on the job when Frank deals with a police captain who’s losing his grip over his precinct, and Danny faces backlash from the Baez and Internal Affairs over a tough call he made in the field. Also, Jamie and Eddie are shown the ropes of field crisis management when a social worker is assigned to them for a ride-a-long, and Erin weighs the consequences of a dangerous criminal’s release under new bail laws, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There’s a lot of interesting stuff present within this, but to us what stands out the most is Frank’s storyline. What happens when a captain loses everything that they had with their precinct? How do they contend with that? We can’t imagine that Tom Selleck’s character is going to have an easy time sorting this out, but he does tend to handle moral dilemmas better than most.

What do you want to see on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 coming up?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Once you do that, remember to also stick around for other information. More will be coming before long. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







