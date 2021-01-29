The Blacklist season 8 episode 4 sneak peek: Is the Task Force divided?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 4 on NBC tonight, be prepared for a showdown like no other. Elizabeth Keen is on one side of the coin, whereas Raymond Reddington is very much on the other.

So where does the Task Force lie here? For the time being, consider them somewhere in between. We know that they care about Liz and they have for a long time; yet, they’re also (mostly) wise enough to know that she is not operating on the right side of the law. That’s why in the sneak peek below (per Rotten Tomatoes) you see Cooper do his best to try to educate the team as to how to handle this situation.

What’s the problem? We’re not sure that every single member of the Task Force is fully in on the plan. At the end of this past episode, we saw Donald Ressler allow Liz in for the night. He isn’t exactly forthcoming with everyone else on that now! This suggests to us that he is planning to keep a secret, at least for a little while, from just about everyone else. He also carries with him a perspective that Reddington has killed and done countless horrible things over the years. He doesn’t view Liz as anywhere near as terrible and clearly wants to help her … even if he may not want Reddington dead right now.

Ultimately, we view the Task Force almost within the role of peacemakers at the moment. We think personally that they are going to do everything within their power to ensure that there is no bloodshed in. Cooper knows Reddington wants to bring Liz in, but also believes that he doesn’t want to hurt her. That’s why he seems so inclined to go along with the plan to take her in … at least for now.

