Is Mom new tonight on CBS? On season 8 episode 7 and beyond







Is Mom new tonight on CBS? For those of you curious to get an answer — or take a look at what’s coming — we’ve got that within!

We’ve also got some bad news, so let’s go ahead and kick things off with that: Unfortunately, there is no new episode airing on the network tonight. You will be forced to wait instead until Thursday, February 11 to see the return of season 8. We are at least pleased to say that there are some fun stories coming next month, and also the return of a familiar face in Rainn Wilson!

To help tide you over, we’ve got for you below not just the details on the next new episode, but also the one that follows! Take a look…

Season 8 episode 7, “S’mores and a Sadness Cocoon” – Bonnie is upset when Adam makes a big ticket purchase without consulting her. Also, Jill has an unexpected reaction when her dentist retires, on MOM, Thursday, Feb. 11 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 8 episode 8, “Bloody Stumps and a Chemical Smell” – When Bonnie can’t decide what to do with the spare bedroom, bigger issues are uncovered. Also, Tammy attempts to create boundaries with Marjorie, on MOM, Thursday, Feb. 18 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Rainn Wilson returns as Bonnie’s therapist, Trevor.

If you love Mom, then you know already the wait will be worth it. We know that there’s been a big of a transition this season with Anna Faris’ departure, but there are still a good many laughs still to be had! It’s also still an incredibly important show for CBS and one we hope still has some life in it yet.

Just in case you are wondering why we’re mired in yet another delay, it has everything to do with making sure that episodes are ready and production doesn’t fall behind. Remember that they started late due to the pandemic, and there was an extended hiatus earlier this month, as well.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mom

What do you want to see when it comes to Mom season 8 moving forward?

Are you sad the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know in the comments! (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







