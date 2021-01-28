Walker episode 3 spoilers: Introducing a childhood friend







Walker episode 3 will certainly contain a little more action. Yet, it’s also going to dive so much further into who these characters are. This version of Walker is a bit of a tortured soul — he is still working to balance his internal grief with his job, while also being a reasonable family man.

Next week, things are going to get a little bit more complicated. Why is that? It’s all tied to the appearance of Hoyt Rawlins, Walker’s best friend from many years back. He’s played by Blood & Treasure actor Matt Barr, and he’s going to produce quite a reaction among a number of different characters. Consider this one of those situations where not everyone is going to carry with them the same opinion that the title character does:

For a few more details on where this story is going, be sure to view the full Walker episode 3 synopsis:

MATT BARR GUEST STARS AS WALKER’S CHILDHOOD BEST FRIEND – Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) life gets more complicated when his childhood best friend, Hoyt Rawlins (guest star Matt Barr), returns to town. Abeline (Molly Hagan) is thrilled to have Hoyt home but Geri (guest star Odette Annable) has conflicted feelings for her ex-boyfriend. Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) has her suspicions about the real reason Hoyt returned to town (#103). The episode was written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and directed by Randy Zisk. Original airdate 2/4/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

While it does remain far too early to tell if Walker is going to be some earth-shattering hit over on The CW, it did premiere to some strong numbers — if it keeps those, it should be around for a long time. Beyond of course Jared Padalecki and Lindsey Morgan, it also has a great guest-cast going for it. We already mentioned Barr; isn’t it nice to also have Supergirl alum Odette Annable in the mix?

