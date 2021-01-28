Good Trouble season 3 trailer: Are Callie and Jamie done?







Good Trouble season 3 is set to air on Freeform come Wednesday, February 17, and the show is striving to be as current and inspiring as ever.

Want proof? Then go ahead and check out the full trailer below! This gives you a sense thematically of what is going to be coming up, as Callie, Mariana, and many other characters are all working to inspire change and lead movements in the world around them.

For Callie herself, she looks to be serving as a voice for those who don’t have one. This trailer illuminates that, as you see her taking on more of a defender role. Her personal life is also changing — her relationship with Jamie seems to be over (code word there: seems), and it’s possible that something could be heating up again between her and Gael. Mariana has some decisions of her own to make when it comes to Evan or Raj; relationships will remain paramount to the series, but there are also issues in the immediate future that require everyone’s attention. Take, for example, some of what is going on with Malika with her trial coming right around the corner.

For Freeform as a network, the biggest task entering Good Trouble season 3 is simply one of engagement. How can you keep people interested in what is coming up week after week, especially with such a young viewership and changing viewing habits? It is no easy feat; luckily, we do think that there is a devoted audience here that stems all the way from the start of The Fosters. It’s crazy to think in a way how this show has its roots go back that far. That show began in June 2013, which is almost eight years ago as of this writing.

Be prepared for tears, hope, romance, and genuine surprises when Good Trouble is back. Did you really expect anything else with this show?

What do you think about the Good Trouble season 3 trailer?

Share right now in the attached comments! We’ll have more news soon enough. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Nothing is more powerful than the people.

___________

Good Trouble Season 3 premieres Wednesday, February 17th at 10p/9c on @FreeformTV, next day on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/GbJl3T1Vd4 — Good Trouble (@GoodTrouble) January 28, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







