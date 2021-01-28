The Bachelor star Matt James talks Victoria Larson – video controversy







Through most of this season of The Bachelor, Victoria Larson has been featured as the central “villain” of the narrative. She’s gone after the other women, presented herself under a “Queen” persona, and just in general been overly disagreeable.

With this said, none of this makes it okay to suddenly start shaming her online. Two wrongs don’t exactly make a right. This is where the show’s lead Matt James found himself in controversy after an Instagram video featured one of his friends making fun of Victoria’s body while they were engaging in a group round of golf. The comment was made to seemingly through Matt off his game, and it’s something that Matt addresses on today’s episode of The Real. Take a look, per People, at his response:

“It’s just a constant reminder that you need to be smart about the people you surround yourself with. And those moments when you’re in sports and people are trying to say things to you to throw things off your game, it’s sad that someone would think saying something like that about a woman that I was dating would deter me from what I was trying to do.

Who is he to comment on someone’s body? It’s such a low blow for any man to try and take a dig at something like that. That’s not my character and that’s not what I’m about. It’s a shame that that’s even associated with what was going on. I apologize on his behalf. I don’t know if you’ll get it from him, but that’s not something I support or stand for.”

Victoria has already responded on Instagram, stating that she loves her body before sharing a photo of herself in a bikini. None of this will be featured on the show itself, as The Bachelor taped back in the fall. Monday’s episode could find Victoria in some trouble, as Matt vows to do his best in order to clean up some of the toxic environment of the house. Could that mean certain women are getting eliminated? We have to think that it’s possible. He certainly shouldn’t end up with her, based on what we’ve heard her say about the other contestants.

What do you think about Matt’s response to all of this?

