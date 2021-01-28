The Amazing Race season 33: Phil Keoghan gives another progress report







As of this spring, it will be a full year since The Amazing Race season 33 was forced top stop filming due to the onset of the global pandemic. It was one of the first US-based shows to shut down, and by our estimation, it could be one of the last to start.

Want more discussion on the future of The Amazing Race in video form? Then be sure to check out our take on the most-recent finale below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and also view our playlist.

It goes without saying, but this show is not an easy one to produce amidst a health crisis. There’s so much travel required and each and every country has their own quarantine rules. Add to that the need for vaccinations and frequent testing, and it’s hard to imagine any way production can happen until much later this year … at the earliest.

With that in mind, show host Phil Keoghan is still doing his best to keep hope alive. Speaking (per Deadline) while promoting season 2 of his other show Tough As Nails, here is the update he was able to hand down on the future of The Amazing Race:

“We are absolutely chomping at the bit to get back out and shoot Amazing Race. Keen to get the team back together. We have to make sure the world is safe, as on Tough As Nails, safety is paramount, it’s number one. We got to get people out and make a TV show but we want to get them home safely as well.”

The Amazing Race is not the only CBS show to be hit hard by the pandemic. Just remember that new episodes of Survivor have not been filmed in well over a year, and the show will most likely remain off the schedule for several more months. Like The Amazing Race, this show employs a number of international crew members that makes configuration a challenge in these times.

When do you think The Amazing Race season 33 will happen?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







