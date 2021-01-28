The Challenge season 36 episode 7: Jay Starrett eliminated vs. Leroy







As we prepared for the elimination on The Challenge season 36 episode 7, we mostly had one thought: Could we kick most of the fighters out? We love good reality TV drama, but there really wasn’t anything compelling about it at all.

With that being said, it did feel like this was yet another thing that put a target on Devin’s back. It didn’t necessary matter tonight, since it was Theresa and Jay who were voted in to compete at the Crater. TJ did introduce a big twist right before the votes came in — if you didn’t want to compete, your votes weren’t going to count. We don’t think it mattered in the end, but it was a big statement for him to make.

So we had Jay in one corner, and then Leroy in the other! He decided that this was the perfect way for him to earn a Gold Skull — and also getting a little bit of revenge. Kam already had her skull, and he was ready to get his in his final season.

Our take on the Fire Escape challenge itself is simple: We loved it. Awesome. The more you can throw fire into this stuff, the happier we’ll be. We also have to say that throwing this stuff into fray makes the whole experience that much more predictable. This isn’t the sort of challenge that you find yourself practicing day in and day outside of the show.

At first we’ll say that this felt kinda close … and then it wasn’t. Leroy was a total machine through most of the challenge, and had the perfect combination of speed and determination. MTV had to slow things down to add a little bit more drama into the mix. (It was over in less than a minute.)

As for Jay, he overplayed his hand strategically — once he got into this face-off with Jay, he really didn’t have that much of a chance. The former Survivor star could be back eventually — time will tell!

Related – Check out more news on The Challenge, including a preview for what’s next

What do you think about the elimination at the heart of The Challenge season 36 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Remember to also keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss some other updates. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







