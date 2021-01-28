





Tonight’s The Masked Dancer featured the final six hitting the stage for the first time in one night … and we were waiting to learn the identity of the Hammerhead.

We’re not trying to be rude here — the Hammerhead was a fun dancer for most of the season! The problem is that he’s clearly the weakest overall dancer of the group, and prior to the reveal tonight we were more convinced than ever that it was Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino. He’s done a showcase in Las Vegas, he’s from the East Coast, and a lot of the suntan clues lean heavily in this direction. Sure, it could’ve also been Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, but we were hoping for something different given that we’ve seen him already on Dancing with the Stars.

The Hammerhead was revealed to be the person going home at the end of the show, and the judges came in pretty hard with all of the Jersey Shore guesses. The humor came mostly in the form of which cast member it was — Pauly D, The Situation, or Vinny? Or, was it David Dobrik like Paula Abdul was convinced?

In the end, it turned out that it was Vinny! He had a lot of fun doing the show, and went as far as to say that this was the most fun thing he’d ever done. He also revealed to the judges that he’s occasionally had a hosting gig in Vegas, which shockingly none of them were aware that he had. Our reasoning behind it being Vinny came down to this plus also his height — this wasn’t a particularly huge Hammerhead, and it didn’t seem to be large enough to be either The Situation or Pauly.

With this elimination, it does now feel like the competition will be a little more heated. There is some serious dance talent left!

