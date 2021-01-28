Bonding season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?







Following today’s season 2 premiere on Netflix, can you expect a Bonding season 3 renewal? Or, is it more likely a cancellation is coming?

We should start things off by noting this: For the time being, nothing is official. The dark comedy is one that is very much under-the-radar — even though it’s two seasons in, we have a feeling that a lot of people may not be aware that it even exists. There was a pretty long hiatus between the first and second season, so even some longtime fans have been waiting for over a year and a half to see the latest installment.

So what was the reason for the delay? Some of it may have been due to a new-found attention to deal that the show vowed to take; the first season found itself under criticism by the bondage community for inaccuracies and its overall portrayal of certain characters. With that, season 2 looked to be more authentic, while also going for bolder comedy and more specific, emotional moments.

We do believe that Netflix would like to make a faster decision on the future of Bonding — but there is no real guarantee. The top priority for them is going to be seeing a large enough people tune in to keep the show going. Remember that it’s not so much about how many people see the premiere; instead, it’s more about who watches the whole season from start to finish. Netflix wants to ensure that people will watch season 3 whenever it premieres!

There is certainly jeopardy that a show like Bonding could go the way of the dodo. Just remember for a moment that they’ve canceled countless shows over the years. In the old days, Netflix series tended to get more opportunities; yet, they have so many shows at this point that they aren’t beholden to any individual program. They can pick and choose whatever they want moving forward.

