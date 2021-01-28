The Conners season 3 episode 10 spoilers: An Alex Trebek tribute?







The Conners season 3 episode 10 will be arriving on ABC next week, and you better believe there will be comedy. At the same time, though, you may also get a tribute to late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

To give you a better sense of context, let’s start things off here by sharing the full The Conners season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Who Are Bosses, Boats and Eckart Tolle” – Chuck’s new purchase of a boat creates a rift between Dan and his longtime friend. Meanwhile, Darlene hires her first assistant at Wellman’s Plastics but soon realizes she is anything but helpful, leading Darlene to question her decision. Elsewhere, Jackie is laser-focused on her dream of being a contestant on “JEOPARDY!” and believes the late, great Alex Trebek wants her to go all the way on an all-new episode of “The Conners,” airing WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

There is something so endearing about the Jackie part of this episode, largely because there are so many people out there who have a Jeopardy! dream. Losing Alex was hard; he was an institution for so many viewers out there, and it is still strange watching the show without him.

Still, we do hope that in the aftermath of his passing, there are a lot of people out there inspired to live out their dreams. There was nothing he wanted more than to see the show continue.

As for the other storylines, it feels like Darlene’s new position is going to be a big part of everything coming up. She’s not used to this sort of professional power! Will it go to her head? Well, for the sake of this episode her main issue may just be trying to tell her new assistant that they’re not doing a great job.

