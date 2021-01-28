For Life season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The story of ‘Say His Name’







Are you ready to see For Life season 2 episode 7 on ABC next week? This is an episode that carries with it the title of “Say His Name,” and brace yourself — this will be powerful. We know that the midseason premiere is taking a hard look at the pandemic, and next week will be looking more at police brutality.

As a means of better setting this up, CarterMatt has the full For Life season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Say His Name” – Aaron takes on the case of an unarmed man shot by a police officer. Safiya represents Ronnie after he’s arrested and roughed up by law enforcement, and the family struggles with whether to have Aaron Jr. baptized on ABC’s “For Life,” WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The challenge that Aaron is going to come into during this episode is taking on policing — or potentially police unions. These are difficult organizations that can often find ways to justify the actions of their officers; another tactic you could see is the attacking of the victim’s credibility or history. It seems like in general a lot of this story will revolve around what modern policing is and the ways in which to correct it — these are stories that will hit close to home with some of these characters, but also for a lot of viewers watching at home. This is a show about justice — how to best achieve it, and also some of the enormous roadblocks standing in the way of it. Aaron knows all of the ways he was destroyed by the system; there are few people out there more worthy of taking on this challenge.

Hopefully, through the coming weeks there will be other For Life episodes that take on topical issues — and by the end of them, provide hope for viewers out there. This show is often at its best when it is working to inspire.

