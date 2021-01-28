SWAT season 4 episode 9 return date: ‘Next of Kin’ and all the emotions







Want to know the SWAT season 4 episode 9 return date on CBS? We have that for you within this article, but also a notice to stock up on tissues. There are some early signs that this episode, entitled “Next of Kin,” may be one of the most emotional ones of the series.

Before we get into the details, let’s just hand down the bad news: There is no new episode next week, or the week after. “Next of Kin” is airing on Wednesday, February 17. Why the long wait? It has a good bit to do with the network trying to stretch out their programming as long as possible. Remember that they’re not operating with standard episode orders for virtually any of their shows, and many of them (including SWAT) were forced to deal with some pandemic-related delays a little bit earlier this year.

Now, let’s get to the actual meat of this episode. Be sure to check out the full SWAT season 4 episode 9 synopsis with other insight on what’s coming:

“Next of Kin” – A tragic mission leads each member of the SWAT team to contend with their emotional distress in varied ways, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Feb. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The most important thing at the root of this episode is the simple reminder that everyone handles trauma in their own way. It’s totally wrong to just assume that every feels pain the same and will need the same course of treatment. Maybe there will be some action wedged in here somewhere but honestly, we don’t really need it. This show has the writing and the performances to carry an episode that is different in style. It also helps to ground it further in a strong sense of reality.

