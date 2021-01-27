Nancy Drew season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Reverse the curse!







Next week on Nancy Drew season 2 episode 3, we could very well have the biggest episode of the season! If nothing else, it’s one that has some incredibly-high stakes over the course of it.

The Aglaeca curse has been a focal point for most of the story — and understandably so. If something like this happened to you, wouldn’t you want to do what you could to take it on? Doing that is very much easier said than done, but over the course of next week’s “The Secret of Solitary Scribe,” we could start to get answers. At least Nancy and the Drew Crew have a plan — whether or not they can execute it is a totally different story.

For a few more details, check out the full Nancy Drew season 2 episode 3 synopsis:

TICK TOCK – With time running out, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew come up with a plan that they think might help reverse the curse that the Aglaeca placed on them. Leah Lewis, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Alex Taub (#203). Original airdate 2/3/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

While the curse does make for compelling drama, we’ll be the first to admit that we’re eager to see what is on the other side of it, as well. One of the things that is so exciting about the greater Nancy Drew universe is the wide array of mysteries that can be presented. There are so many different ways the story can go and there’s a lot of inherent excitement just in that alone.

But, we gotta wait and see if most of the Drew Crew survives what is directly in front of them…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Nancy Drew

What do you want to see when it comes to Nancy Drew season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — there is a lot more we’re going to share very soon. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







