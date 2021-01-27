Chicago Fire season 9 episode 5 spoilers: Cruz, Herrmann trapped!







Next week on Chicago Fire season 9 episode 5, we are going to see another crisis play out — but this one has a different set of stakes. While in the process of trying to save others, Herrmann and Cruz find themselves in a position where they may need saving.

We have a few different things to tease about this episode in advance, but let’s begin by sharing the full Chicago Fire season 9 episode 5 synopsis:

02/03/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : When Firehouse 51 is called to the scene of a dangerous blaze inside a 10-story storage unit, Herrmann and Cruz find themselves trapped inside a freight elevator with all communications cut off. TV-14

In a recent interview with CarterMatt, showrunner Derek Haas noted that there was an episode that featured extremely long takes for David Eigenberg and Joe Minoso — one that almost felt like a play at times. These are two actors more than capable of pulling material like this off, and we’re sure that there are going to be some emotional moments here. Depending on how dangerous things become, this could eventually be about two men tackling their own mortality — men who have already lost other people they loved including Otis. There’s also the idea that there are other building in this building still in danger, so there will be a good bit that lies mentally on their plate here.

Will other characters be involved in this story? We have to imagine so, but fundamentally we are going into this hour assuming that this is Cruz and Herrmann’s hour. Given that Minoso and Eigenberg are two of our favorite One Chicago actors, we have no problem with this and are very-much exciting for the opportunity to see the two of them shine. (If you were wondering there is also a new episode scheduled on February 10 — there’s plenty of time for a lot of characters to get attention coming up.)

