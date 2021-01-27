Outlander season 4 arrives on Netflix as season 6 wait continues







While there may not be substantial headlines out there within the world of Outlander, there is still something to be pleased about today. If you have Netflix in the US, prepare yourself to celebrate the arrival of season 4 today!

The fourth season is one that is full of incredibly crucial moments to the story, whether it be the arrival of Claire and Jamie to Fraser’s Ridge or Brianna traveling back in time and meeting her biological father. There is so much beauty, power, and pain within these episodes; they are essential viewing for any TV fan or re-viewing for those who have checked them out already.

Outlander is able to be on both Starz and Netflix thanks to a unique arrangement tied to studio Sony Pictures TV; it is a model that you don’t see much anymore, as most premium-cable outlets prefer to be the exclusive home of new episodes. Starz still is the only place you can watch Outlander season 5 in America, and it will probably remain that way for a while. Still, we appreciate other seasons being on Netflix as a way to grow the overall fan base.

So what about the future of Outlander now? It’s been a painful and at-times confusing past few weeks, given all of the talk that filming was meant to start this month coupled with a lack of clear information and increased health and safety protocols in Scotland. We know that another season is coming, and that at least some work has been done setting things up behind the scenes. The only other thing we can express is patience; we don’t think Outlander is intentionally keeping stuff from us. They just want to ensure that they can get back to work as safely as possible and not hype up anything too far in advance.

As executive producer Maril Davis wrote on Twitter recently (see below), the creative team “will share something with [all of us] as soon as [they] can.” We’re more than happy to take her word for that.

What are you hoping for when it comes to Outlander season 6?

Haha. This made me laugh but I feel your pain. I’m sorry this Droughtlander is so long!!! We will share something with you as soon as we can!! https://t.co/ZN6l4TUwAa — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) January 27, 2021

