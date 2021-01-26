Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 5 preview: Zoey the rebel







When Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 5 arrives on NBC next week, be prepared for Zoey to show a new side … a rebellious side.

This episode is entitled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” and before we dive too deep into any further rabbit holes here, let’s just go ahead and share the synopsis:

02/02/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : Zoey decides to explore her rebellious side with her neighbor from growing up, Aiden (guest star Felix Mallard). Max’s dad (guest star Chip Zien) comes to visit. TV-14

The premise of this episode is exciting! It’s a chance to dive more into our title character’s past — and that is something we haven’t gotten to do that much outside of her family. Aiden knows Zoey in a way that Max and other characters don’t, and within that you can see more of why she became the person that she is. Connecting with your past is also something that come into play during the grieving process, and we know that this is one of the central story threads of this whole season.

As for bringing Max’s dad on board the show, the purpose may be somewhat significant — getting the opportunity to view him in a different prism. So much of his story is told from the perspective of him being Zoey’s longtime work friend-turned love interest. What more is there to him? There’s a good bit of value in that, though we will have to see how this relationship plays out on-screen.

Oh, and of course there are musical numbers — including the one that you can see below. This one has to be one of the weirder ones to do, just because it looks like it took place out in the middle of some residential neighborhood. Can you imagine living in one of these houses and there’s a random performance going on outside of your window?

