The Blacklist renewed for a season 9 by NBC! Behind the decision







We were hoping to get news on The Blacklist season 9 at some point over the next couple of months. Never did we expect that we’d get anything so early about it.

Today, NBC confirmed (per Deadline) that the James Spader – Megan Boone drama has been picked up for another season. It’s thrilling news, but we also understand it may be somewhat of a surprise to people out there who saw the declining live ratings as a sign of concern.

However, here is your reminder that there is so much more to the show’s success than is first apparent on the surface. As the aforementioned report notes, The Blacklist performs extremely well with delayed viewing, with the numbers increasingly significantly when you factor in DVR viewership and streaming. Not only that, but last season was the second-most popular upscale drama on network television in the 18-49 demographic. In simple terms, a lot of wealthier people watch The Blacklist and that means strong ad revenue.

Want some more news when it comes to The Blacklist in video form? Then check out our most-recent discussion at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and view our playlist for reviews, previews, and a whole lot more.

One other important factor here is the fantastic international footprint for the show. It’s extremely popular on Netflix, as well, and NBCUniversal has a 50/50 share in the series alongside studio Sony Pictures TV. That means that it benefits everyone to keep the series on the air as long as possible.

Where things get a bit more curious is simply this: How does the story progress from here? Friday’s new episode is entitled “Elizabeth Keen,” and it appears as though she will be listed as #1 on the Blacklist. This is a point we never thought we would reach until the series finale. To us, this suggests that the writers have so much more up their sleeves.

What do you think about The Blacklist being renewed for a season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around to make certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







