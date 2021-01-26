Blue Bloods season 11 episode 7: First title, air date news







At this point, we are starting to get a sense of the upcoming schedule for Blue Bloods season 11. Are there some weeks without new episodes? Sure, and we know that is frustrating — one of those weeks is the one we’re currently in! We know already that the series is returning on February 5 with a story entitled “The New Normal,” and we can clue you in now on what is coming the week after.

In their latest programming information, CBS unveiled this week that Blue Bloods season 11 episode 7 is entitled “In Too Deep,” and that this episode is currently set to air when we get around to Friday, February 12. There is no synopsis or additional information out there about it yet, but the title itself is fascinating.

If you’ve watched this show with regularity over the years, you know that the titles are tied thematically to one of the biggest stories of the episode. Here, we have to believe that someone is going to get themselves in a precarious position. Could a Jamie or a Danny go undercover, only to find themselves in a position where they can’t get out? Or, is Frank involving in a scandal that is impossible to escape from without blowback? The most important thing about this title is that it does suggest that a good bit of jeopardy is coming. If it wasn’t that serious, then the title here would be “In Kinda Deep.” Not exactly a thrilling way to hype up an episode, right?

Following the February 12 episode, we should note that Blue Bloods is off the air again on February 19. With the way the schedule has been as of late, though, we’re inclined to just celebrate two episodes in a row as one of the greatest things ever.

