Law & Order: SVU season 22: New Benson, Stabler reunion photo!







There are few things as exciting on TV over the next few months than the Benson – Stabler reunion on Law & Order: SVU. This is a moment years in the making, and it is all the more exciting when you think about how it’s leading into the Organized Crime spin-off. This isn’t just a one-off before Christopher Meloni vanishes from the Law & Order world again. It’s going to build into so much more, and we imagine that there will be a chance for more crossovers down the road.

In order to better set up the reunion, why not turn to Mariska Hargitay? In a new post on Instagram (see below), the actress shared a look at herself and Meloni, seemingly each in character, from the show’s New York set. You can see the two standing in front of what looks to be a graveyard, which is certainly an unsettling place for a reunion to happen. There must be a specific reason for that, and we will see more of what that is when this episode eventually airs.

Of course, that brings us to the next big question: When will this episode premiere? Typically, SVU films new episodes many weeks before they air on NBC, and we have to imagine that this will be the case here once more. This episode will be specifically timed to highlight Organized Crime, which is the first new official Law & Order spin-off in some time.

There is so much history with seeing Benson and Stabler together, and we hope that the return leads to significant updates on his personal life — and that the crimes he takes on in the present are substantial. This is a key to a successful spin-off/continuation. This can’t just be entirely a nostalgic look at the past. There needs to be something more here to establish it as a major player in the years to come.

