All Rise season 2 episode 8 return date: The story of ‘Bette Davis Eyes’







Following tonight’s new episode on CBS, are you interested in learning the All Rise season 2 episode 8 return date? Or, at the very least more information on what lies ahead?

We should begin here by noting that there is no new episode coming up next week — a reminder that this off-and-on scheduling pattern we’ve been dealing with for a while is going to remain. The plan is for the next new episode, entitled “Bette Davis Eyes” (likely a reference to the classic song) to air come Monday, February 8.

So what’s going to make this particular episode so interesting? Based on the synopsis below, there will be a challenging case for Mark given that his childhood hero is going to stand accused of a horrific crime. This is going to be one of those classic courtroom showdowns like no other, one amplified further by Lola being away from the bench on maternity leave.

“Bette Davis Eyes” – Mark is forced to prosecute his childhood icon, Samara Strong (Lesley Ann Warren), an ‘80s Hollywood star accused of murdering her husband 30 years ago. It’s a showdown between him and celebrity lawyer Adam Pryce (Jere Burns), who makes a mockery of the courthouse. To make matters worse, Judge Laski (Paul McCrane) is presiding over cases in 802 while Lola is on maternity leave, on ALL RISE, Monday, Feb. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

Given that we love an intense court case as much as anyone, this could be one of the season’s strongest episodes. If nothing else, it may serve as a great opportunity to get to know Mark better.

For those wondering, after next week’s episode you better prepare for another week off the air. This wild scheduling carousel is going to keep on spinning for a while. Be prepared, for better or (in this case) for worse…

What do you most want to see on All Rise season 2 episode 8?

Are you bummed that you’ll be waiting a while to see new episodes? Be sure to share in the comments. Once there is more news to report, we will have it for you here. (Photo: CBS.)

