The Neighborhood season 3 episode 9 return date: Episode title news







Do you find yourself interested in learning The Neighborhood season 3 episode 9 return date at CBS? Let’s just say that the network’s odd scheduling pattern is going to continue for a little while longer. We’ve seen the sitcom go back-and-forth already between new episodes and repeats, and that is going to happen again for the next two weeks.

Here’s what we can go ahead and tell you — there is no new episode of the show next week. Instead, CBS will be running a repeat of the installment “Welcome to the Hockey Game” — a rather random old episode to focus now, right? New episodes of the series will resume on Monday, February 8, with an installment that is currently entitled “Welcome to the Shakedown.”

So what does this title mean? The easiest way to look at it is that a shakedown is rarely ever a good thing. Someone could be trying to score a ton of money from one of the core characters, and more than likely, it’s a part of some crazy scheme. So what happens as a result of it? This is something that we can at least think about over the next couple of weeks.

Here’s the crummy thing in terms of the upcoming season 3 schedule — one week after getting a new episode on February 8, we’ll be back to another repeat on the 15th. Typically, February is a time when a network like CBS is interested in getting as many episodes of a show on the air as possible; yet, it should be clear at this point that we aren’t in the middle of any typical season. Everything looks and feels different this year due to the global pandemic; it’s harder to film new episodes, especially when you think about a recent production shutdown in Los Angeles.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Neighborhood season 3 episode 9?

What do you think that the title could be a reference to? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and remember to stick around — other updates will be coming up soon. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







