All American season 3 episode 3 spoilers: The first game of the season







Want to get a sense of what is coming on All American season 3 episode 3? Let’s start things off by noting this: The off-season is officially done. Spencer is facing his first game of the fall, and of course with this comes an avalanche of attention and stakes. He has so much riding on his shoulders and when you survey the metaphorical field, it is easy to forget that he’s still young. He shouldn’t be asked to carry that much and yet, he still has to. There is no clear path towards a future that is easy.

This episode (entitled “High Expectations”) is also going to be one of the bigger creative challenges the show has — it still needs to figure out how to balance out two different schools, football, and relationships. Yet, ambition often runs parallel with excitement; if the writers weren’t trying to pull off so much in terms of the story, there would probably be less to be amped-up about.

Want to get a few more details all about where the story is going? Then be sure to check out the full All American season 3 episode 3 synopsis:

FEELING THE PRESSURE – With the first game of the season coming up, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) starts to feel the pressure on and off the field. Spencer decides to confide in Layla (Greta Onieogou) who might have a helpful suggestion. Now that Spencer and Billy (Taye Diggs) are gone, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) realizes he needs to step up. Asher (Cody Christian) keeps trying to talk to Olivia (Samantha Logan) about the summer, but she does everything she can to avoid the issue. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) is unconvinced that Tyrone’s sister, Mo (guest star Erica Peeples) has good intentions, and maybe she is just paranoid, especially when she learns of some key information pertaining to Spencer. Monet Mazur, Karimah Westbrook and Chelsea Tavares also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by John A. Norris. (#303). Original airdate 2/1/2021.

These multiple worlds of Crenshaw and Beverly Hills will be molded together in interesting ways — be prepared for that, even if it’s not altogether clear as to how everything will be eventually tied together.

