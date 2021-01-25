The Blacklist season 8 episode 6 spoilers: Is this the Glen tribute?







Is The Blacklist season 8 episode 6 going to serve as a tribute to the late, great Clark Middleton? There are some signs pointing in that direction.

Let’s begin here by sharing a quote that creator Jon Bokenkamp shared with us following the season 8 premiere:

After he passed, we’d already written an episode for Glen and we realized we would need to abandon that story. That left us with a decision to make: do we acknowledge this character’s passing or just not hear from him anymore and pretend that he was off doing his thing? It felt odd to just abandon Glen and not see him again, so we decided to deal with his character’s passing on the show. I’m really excited about that episode, which will be 806 — I hope it encapsulates the same fun, frustrating and unusual aspects of Glen while honoring Clark. We already miss him dearly.

Now, we have a little more insight into what this story will look like. It is entitled “The Wellstone Agency” and airs on February 12 — we’re a little surprised that the title isn’t just “Glen Carter,” but then we remember that The Blacklist is about people who are either threats to Reddington or national security. Glen may have been a shady part of Reddington’s criminal underworld, but he was a friend. His biggest mistake was getting distracted by his normal life at the DMV.

The new The Blacklist season 8 episode 6 synopsis gives you a few more details as to what is coming up:

02/12/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red and Dembe go to great lengths to fulfill the final wishes of a dear friend. Aram goes undercover as an interpreter to a company that provides services to criminals, while Park helps a friend in trouble.

Because the first few episodes of this season were so centered around Liz and Reddington, it makes some sense that some supporting characters would start to get a moment or two in the spotlight. Meanwhile, the mention of Dembe here offers us some comfort, given we’ve been super-paranoid that something could be happening to him on Friday’s episode. We know that Liz wants to kill Reddington, so there was a universe where he could’ve been caught in the crossfire.

