American Idol season 19 video: Ryan Seacrest teases auditions!







In just a matter of three weeks, American Idol season 19 will be here! There are a lot of big moments to come, and the auditions are the natural kick-off point.

We will admit that there’s something about the Idol auditions that few other shows nail. A part of the joy comes via the intimacy of it — it’s small in scale and you don’t have some overenthusiastic audience taking away from the contestants. It’s really about the singers and their stories; sure, the judges have fun moments here and there, but they really come secondary. There are a LOT of fantastic auditions just from the past two years — think about the reigning champion Just Sam, season 17’s Alejandro Aranda, or one of our personal favorites in Arthur Gunn. The list of classic auditions from the past is endless, whether it be the OG winner Kelly Clarkson or Adam Lambert from season 8. We even like some of the sillier ones.

The video below doesn’t necessarily hand over too much in the way of contestant spoilers, but it does show host Ryan Seacrest explain what makes this part of the competition so special to him. There’s a magic that comes with some of the auditions, and for him that magic comes in seeing the individual moments play out.

We’re just grateful at this point that the auditions were still able to happen during the pandemic. The contestants do perform in front of the judges, but there are added precautions to ensure that it’s safe.

