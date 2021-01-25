Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, January 24?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight? If you are looking for news on a potential January 24 episode, we’re happy to provide it.

The good news is that we are getting closer to the show coming back on the air — the bad news is that we aren’t quite there yet. There is no new episode airing tonight, and there won’t be one next week or the week after. Oliver’s late-night show will return on February 14 — and gee, you have to think there’s a lot for him to talk about, right?

Well, here’s the thing: Other than maybe the Trump impeachment trial (which could still be going on), we can’t see Oliver spending that much time looking backwards. We don’t think he would want to. There are a lot of people out there with fatigue over the past four years and with that, there is value in potentially entering into a new era. The current events focus will still be there, but Oliver may take advantage of a calmer administration to bring issues to the forefront that people aren’t familiar with. This was a fairly common practice back during the earlier days of the show, which took place during the second Obama Administration.

The #1 question that we have right now is tied to the pandemic: How much will it remain a talking point? It was the primary theme outside of Trump for Last Week Tonight in 2020, and we’re sure that Oliver would love to be back in the studio and away from his “white void,” if possible. We have yet to hear plans as to if that will be possible, but hopefully with vaccines coming, there can be an opportunity to see things change at some point over the next few months.

More so than any one thing, though, we’re excited to laugh with Oliver once more.

What do you want to see when it comes to Last Week Tonight when it returns?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject below! Also, keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates as we inch closer to the premiere. (Photo: HBO.)

