Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? More season 7 details







Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? Given that we had a cliffhanger-of-sorts on this past episode, it makes sense to want more. After all, the next new episode is entitled “Leda and the Swan, Part 2,” and it is continuing the show’s habit of presenting two-part episodes that we’ve seen for the bulk of this season.

Now, we have to get to presenting some of the bad news: There is no new episode of NCIS: New Orleans tonight. Not only that, but you’re going to be left waiting for a good while to see Scott Bakula and the rest of the cast return. How long are we talking about here? Until February 14. The show will continue then following a new NCIS: Los Angeles, and we can only hope that a few more details come out over the next few weeks. There isn’t all that much out there right now, whether it be an official promo or synopsis. Some of this may just be CBS’ interest in making sure that their promotional efforts don’t get sucked into a black hole before we get around to the Super Bowl.

What we do expect when the show returns is for Rita to continue to have an increased role — we’re seeing her get more and more involved in cases, and the writers will find ways to weave the law into what they’re doing with the agents out in the field. This show will likely remain the most topical of the entire NCIS franchise, though that is not saying all that much — NCIS has set the entirety of their season so far in the past while NCIS: Los Angeles has opted for a post-pandemic world.

Insofar as personal stories go, it would be nice to see more of Carter’s mom, or for the show to explore further some of the new bonds Sebastian is making. He’s started to realize that he needs them — like many others, his social life has been hit rather hard by the pandemic.

