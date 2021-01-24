





Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’re of course going to take that question — and also deliver a handful of other details!

Now, we have to kick things off with the bad news: There is no new episode airing this weekend. Due to the AFC Championship Game, the regularly-scheduled Sunday lineup is going by the wayside. Also, CBS isn’t going to bother bringing it back next week; they are giving everyone a little bit of a pause, and allowing the crime procedural back on the air on February 14.

So what can we tell you about the show’s first episode back? While there is no synopsis/promo out there as of yet, we can at least clue you in as to the episode’s title: “The Frogman’s Daughter.” What does this mean? We can give you a pretty solid estimation.

For those who are unfamiliar, a frogman is a term that can be used to describe a Navy SEAL. Who do we know is a former Navy SEAL among the main cast members? Think in terms of LL Cool J’s Sam Hanna. Remember then that he has a daughter in Kam who was kidnapped at the end of this past episode — much of “The Frogman’s Daughter” will presumably be about finding a way to ensure that she is found and safe.

As for some of the other stories at present, we’re sure that Anna’s whereabouts will continue to be a question mark for G. Callen. He clearly loves her enough to propose — but she hasn’t been altogether truthful about where she is or what she’s up to. This may not be a storyline that is wrapped up in just one week; knowing Callen, finding Sam’s daughter will likely be top priority for him. The same goes for Kensi and new-found NCIS agent Deeks, who could think of this as one of his first official missions on the job.

What do you think is coming on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Remember, we’ll have more news as we await this episode airing.

