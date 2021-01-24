Finding Alice episode 3 spoilers: Is Alice starting to spiral?







Next week on Finding Alice episode 3, the grieving process continues — and devastation lies around every corner. What Alice has set up for herself at this point are a series of coping mechanisms, or also ways to keep herself from recognizing or tackling her own pain. Charlotte is one of them, but what happens when that goes away?

Harry’s death will undoubtedly be the focus for much of the weeks ahead and Alice wants answers — it doesn’t even matter where said answers come from. Could George help? Maybe, but what if he gives her the run-around? Sadness for Alice turns into frustration in episode 3, and there is a chance that this could turn into madness. It could sever some of the remaining relationships that she has if she pushes or ignores the feelings of others.

At the end of this episode, we will be at the halfway point of the season — expect the story to move quickly, and for Keeley Hawes to be our (exceptional) emotional anchor. She will have to justify every one of her character’s thoughts for the story to continue to resonate in the desired way.

While you wait over the next few days, we welcome you to examine the full Finding Alice episode 3 synopsis below:

Charlotte (Isabelle Pappas) decides that she’s ready to return to school, but Alice (Keeley Hawes) feels lost without her and struggles to cope. Before the inquest into Harry’s death can go ahead the police must identify the mysterious figure on the CCTV. With George (George Webster) becoming increasingly evasive, Alice is forced to go behind his back to get the answers she needs.

Charlotte starts speaking about her grief to the school counsellor and encourages her mum to find some help of her own. She agrees to give Nathan’s (Rhashan Stone) bereavement group a try, but Alice isn’t convinced it’s the right fit for her, and the feeling seems to be mutual. She wants to be there for Charlotte, but Alice’s increasingly irresponsible behaviour starts to cause a rift between them. To Alice’s surprise, the whole family show up at the inquest to offer their support, and answers about the night that Harry died finally emerge. Harry’s parents might be welcoming to George, but their fragile truce with Alice is about to face its bigger test yet.

Finding Alice airs on ITV in the UK; once we have more information on a stateside launch, we will be sure to provide it.

