Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 spoilers: Danny and Baez’s dispute







We wish that we could make Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 arrive on CBS a little bit faster. Alas, we don’t possess such capabilities! We do at least know that there’s a lot to look forward to when “The New Normal” airs on CBS come February 5, and that includes a particularly notable story for Danny and Baez.

To get a small window into that right now, why not start by sharing a first-look photo? The image above is of Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez as their characters tackle one of the biggest issues they’ve ever had with each other. We’ve seen the two squabble here and there on a case — that’s a part of the fun of watching them! That’s not what this is.

According to the synopsis for “The New Normal,” Danny “faces backlash from the Baez and Internal Affairs over a tough call he made in the field.” That means that he did something that both Baez and IA disagree with. It may not have been with a bad intention, but it could lead to a certain amount of professional strife. Danny often has the right intent behind his actions — we’ve watched him long enough to know that! With that being said, he doesn’t always color inside the lines. He breaks the rules and follows his own path, and we’re in an era where it is more imperative than ever that cops follow the rules. This may be a reckoning that Danny needs — or, if nothing else, it could be a conflict that brings he and Baez closer together in the end. They just have to get through it first.

We want to hope that when the dust settles here, we’ll have another chance to see Baez at family dinner. will that happen in this episode? Probably not, but there will always be a part of us holding out hope.

