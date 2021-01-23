The Blacklist season 8 ratings drop again; does it hurt renewal chances?







The latest ratings are in for Friday night’s television lineup, and they do raise some further questions on the future of The Blacklist.

Do we think that there’s potential for the James Spader show to get a season 9? Absolutely, but we’re not going to lie: We worry here and there when we look at the numbers. Last night’s huge “16 Ounces,” for example, generated just 3.2 million viewers — one of its lowest live viewer totals ever.

For some more news on The Blacklist right now in video form, be sure to watch the latest on last night’s episode below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

What’s the reason for this? You have to start with the fact that “16 Ounces” was the first episode of the show in two months, and that is of course the sort of thing that has an impact on a show’s performance. Viewers may not have been aware that The Blacklist was back. Is the subject matter hurting the show at all? We know that there are some critics out there who feel like the current narrative is a tad too confusing, but ultimately, the Liz vs. Reddington arc actually feels a little more straightforward. (Granted, it’s not like viewers would really know this in advance.)

Even though the live ratings are down for The Blacklist, remember a couple of external factors here. For starters, this is a show with a huge DVR/streaming audience — people watch it, but not everyone watches it when it first airs. It also performs extremely well internationally, which should aid studio Sony TV in further negotiations with NBC. We’ve said it before, and it’s worth repeating: We’re probably closer to the end now than the beginning. Yet, this is a show meriting of a proper ending and we’re not sure that season 8 alone will be it. It would be nice to get one more season and a proper conclusion, as opposed to something shortened by a pandemic.

What do you think about the latest The Blacklist season 8 ratings?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for more previews. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







