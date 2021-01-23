The Sister season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu, ITV?







Following today’s premiere on Hulu, what can you expect in terms of The Sister season 2? Is it something that could realistically happen?

We should start things off here with what we know at present: There is no formal season 2 renewal. For the time being, we’d suggest that you instead think of this as a miniseries. It was designed to be an arc with a clearly-defined story (albeit with an ambiguous end) — there is no immediate incentive for the British import to move away from that now.

With that being said … can you really rule anything out? This show comes from the mind of Luther creator Neil Cross, and he has shown over time a real knack for invention and reinvention. If anyone can come up with a premise for another batch of episodes, it’s more than likely him. He did it with the Idris Elba series a multitude of times! Yet, we wouldn’t hold our breath for more here.

One thing we can tell you right now is that some folks associated with the show are interested in coming back. Speaking to the Radio Times, here is some of what star Amrita Acharia (Holly) had to say on the subject last fall:

“I mean I would love that [a second season] purely because it’s one of the most fun jobs I’ve done, because it was such a fun team, and the writing is just so good. I’d love there to be a second season. That’s why they leave it open-ended isn’t it? In my book [it is]. I don’t know, I know as much as you do.”

Because The Sister is a British import, it doesn’t come with that same sort of pressure that we often see with US shows. If another season happens, it happens. There’s no immediate need to hurry it along, and we don’t picture some TV executive pushing everyone to do it. If another season is ordered, we’re hopeful that the folks at Hulu would want it. Why would they turn their nose up at content?

