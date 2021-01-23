Fate: The Winx Saga season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







After today’s big launch over at Netflix, should you have expectations for Fate: The Winx Saga season 2? Consider this article your source for the current state of things.

We don’t want to leave you hanging before sharing the honest news, so let’s get right to it: There is no confirmation of more episodes yet. Is there a reason for hope still? Absolutely.

Let’s start off by noting that Fate has a built-in advantage that several other new series do not: An established audience already. This young-adult series is an adaptation of an animated show, and those fans should help to drive up viewership right away. They will be the foundation for the first season, which should be able to generate a lot of support elsewhere after the fact. There is a hole in the market for young-adult programming right now, especially with the pandemic limiting the number of series that can get into production at the moment. It’s all about Netflix just leveraging their enormous platform and finding a way to get people aware that this Fate is out there.

Netflix will judge a renewal here based on total viewership — not just for the premiere, but for the entirety of the season. They want to ensure that there would be viewers for a potential season 2, and not just people who caught the premiere, said “no thanks,” and didn’t watch beyond that. There is no immediate timetable as to when new episodes could be announced — it could be as short as a few weeks, or as long as a few months. Netflix doesn’t have to rush things along if they don’t want to; it’s all a matter of what they want to do and when.

If there is another season, odds are you will be waiting for a good while — because of the pandemic and how long Netflix takes before making an announcement, it could be a year or even longer. Given that this is a show catering to younger viewers, it benefits them to get it out sooner … if it is safe to return to production.

Do you want to see a Fate: The Winx Saga season 2?

Have any particular story hopes? Let us know by sharing your thoughts in the comments! (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







