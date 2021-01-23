Magnum PI season 3 episode 7 return date, story for Jay Hernandez, cast







After tonight’s new episode, we have some bad news for Magnum PI season 3 episode 7 — you’ll be waiting for a while to see what’s next.

CBS announced recently that you will be waiting until Friday, February 5 to see what’s next for Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast. Is there a specific reason? Not exactly, though we can tell you that this network often takes off the last Friday of the year. This isn’t something that is altogether surprising. There will be at least a couple of episodes (if not more) in February — go ahead and consider those a way to make up for the upcoming repeat.

When Magnum PI does return, signs point to you getting a good one. “Killer on the Midnight Watch” is the name, and it seems to be action-packed, full of intrigue, and also worthy of a guest star’s return. Jin is back in the picture! Check out the full season 3 episode 7 synopsis below for more details:

“Killer on the Midnight Watch” – When an overenthusiastic neighborhood watch group asks Magnum and Higgins to investigate a shady character living on their block, they are shocked to find that they may have inadvertently stumbled upon a serial killer on the loose. Also, Jin’s new money laundering business leads him to want to help a new friend, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Feb. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

In general, know that there is a lot of good stuff still ahead this season. Some will be of the case-of-the-week variety, but we’re equally excited to get into the lives of these characters. There’s still room to explore backstories, and also show flashbacks if the writers so choose.

For those wondering about how long Ethan is going to stay a part of the story, we can tell you he’s not going anywhere in the super-near future. It remains to be seen if he brings out any potential feelings that Magnum has for Higgins, but you’ll be seeing him as late as the February 12 episode.

