MacGyver season 5 episode 7 return date, story for Lucas Till, cast







Curious to learn the MacGyver season 5 episode 7 return date? Hungry for more details? If you find yourself asking either one of these questions, have no fear — we’ve got you covered within this piece.

In case you did not know, let’s go ahead and hand over the oh-so-bad news: There is no new installment coming onto CBS next week. The Friday-night lineup is taking a one-week break leading into February sweeps, and it will return when we get around to February 5.

Want some more details all about that now? Then know this — “Golden Lancehead + Venom + Pole Vault + Blood + Baggage” is the title for the first episode back, and it’s also going to feature the return of a familiar face: Aly Michalka! The Aly & AJ star hasn’t appeared in ages as Frankie, but that will be changing courtesy of a guest spot here. One other note: This episode is one of many you’ve seen this season that actually filmed early last year. It was technically a part of the season 4 production order.

Now, let’s hand over the synopsis, just in case you want a little more news on what’s ahead:

“Golden Lancehead + Venom + Pole Vault + Blood + Baggage” – The secret experimental cancer treatment Mac’s developing with a friend is discovered when culprits ransack their lab, kidnap Mac’s partner and plan to use the research to create a powerful new nerve agent, on MACGYVER, Friday, Feb. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So yea — this is going to be one of those action-packed standalone hours that gives you a lot of solid escapism and some great antics. As for when we’re going to get more of a continuous story arc, it will probably come after these “produced during season 4 episodes” are over. (There’s another one coming on February 12.) There are a lot of things to still dive into, whether it be familiar adversaries, relationship questions, and the potential for more unique Mac-hacks.

