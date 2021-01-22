Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 sneak peek: Can Danny help Sean?







We’ve got one more sneak peek to share before Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 airs on CBS tonight, and this one’s all about Sean. Danny Reagan’s son is going to have his biggest storyline of the season, and it’s one that reflects the struggles of being a kid in a police family.

The story for Sean begins with his locker being vandalized at school with hateful language — so what does he do about it? As it turns out, nothing. The janitor spoke to the principal and from there, the principal gave Danny a call. This is where Donnie Wahlberg’s character comes into play. He questions why Sean didn’t say anything, and the response is pretty understandable: Sean believes letting it go is his best option. He doesn’t make a big deal out of it and through that, it allows him to blend back into the background.

We get where Sean is coming from — why makes waves when it can lead to more bullying? Here’s the problem — doing nothing doesn’t stop the problem, either. It may, in fact, lead to the bully finding more ways to get a rise out of him. Sometimes, the best way to tackle an issue is head-on. It’s hard for a kid like him to do, but he’ll clearly have the support of his dad.

There is still one other question worth asking here: Who is responsible for the message? Is it really a high-school bully, or someone else trying to take an anti-police stand? Blue Bloods is a mystery show; not every answer is handed to you on a silver platter. We don’t see Danny putting his detective skills to use by interrogating half the school, but there could be some questions raised from start to finish. We’re just glad Sean’s got something to do that’s not just assorted comments at the diner table.

What do you think is coming for Danny and Sean on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5?

