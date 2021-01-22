Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 spoilers: Eddie & Witten’s big moment







In just a matter of hours, Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 will arrive on CBS — and yes, it’s easy to be excited. “Spilling Secrets” is poised to be a spotlight story for Eddie, one that exists somewhat independently of her marriage to Jamie.

For evidence, take a look at the photo above! She and her partner Witten (Lauren Patten) are out in the field together and the two have a heroic moment stopping an active shooter. This is the sort of thing that tends to land cops in the headlines; alas, there’s a problem that could throw them in the papers for all the wrong reasons. A potential witness comes forward — not to praise them, but instead to try and bury them. This person claims that the entire incident was fake, a construct of some sort of government conspiracy.

Our first reaction to this sort of nonsense is simple: Why would the government fake an active-shooter scene? The easy answer is to garner more trust in the police; yet, is that worth the trade-off? If someone were to actually uncover a conspiracy, the damage would be infinitely worse than any good caused by cops doing their jobs. The metaphorical juice doesn’t seem worth the squeeze!

Yet, we think “Spilling Secrets” as an episode is trying to be topical, and we live in an era where conspiracy theories tend to run amok. We all live in a world now where we cloister ourselves into certain groups and ideologies; we actively search for others with similar worldviews and find them, more often than not. This conspiracy theorist may have found others who listen to them, and that allows them to perpetuate their lies. How the Reagans handle this will be critical to this hour.

We feel for Eddie and Witten leading into this — while we’re sure that the truth will prevail, they’re going to have to deal with a lot of misfortune first. Even if they are honored after the fact, it’s sure not going to feel the same. (Granted, they didn’t save the day for the honor of it in the first place; it’s more about the duty.)

