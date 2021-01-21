Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 7 return date hopes on NBC







Following tonight’s “The Long Arm of the Witness,” it only makes sense to want the Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 7 return date. Why wouldn’t you? We know there are plenty of episodes coming, including an eventual reunion between Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. This has to be one of the most-anticipated episodes of all time — we can’t think of an SVU comparable at the time of this writing.

Now, alas, is when we hand over the bad news: You will be waiting for at least a few weeks to see Benson and the rest of the team team back. According to the latest NBC program listings, there is no new episode on January 28 or on February 4. Could that change? Absolutely it could and you gotta prepare for that. The earliest you can see it back is on February 11. Typically, NBC is good at announcing return dates in their SVU promos — hopefully, they do the same here. (We say this, ironically, knowing that we’ve been jerked around over the past week about the return date for This Is Us, which now looks to be back in February.)

It’s too early to have more information on the next SVU episode; other than the return of Meloni, there are question marks aplenty about the future. We’ve heard that there is an interest in bringing Raul Esparza back for more, and we would assume additional Broadway stars will surface given showrunner Warren Leight’s hope to bring as many on board as possible. The cases will be intense and timely, and the performances magnificent. SVU still sets the standard for crime procedurals and we have feeling this won’t change.

Come back after tonight’s episode for some further insight; or, take a look at the link here for more on Hargitay and Meloni’s reunion. This event should set the stage for the much-hyped Organized Crime spin-off.

What do you want to see on Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 7?

Give us your early expectations below! (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







