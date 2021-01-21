Walker episode 2 spoilers: What’s ahead for Jared Padalecki, cast?







After tonight’s big premiere, are you hungry already for Walker episode 2? If the answer is “yes,” then the producers have to be thrilled.

If you watched tonight’s premiere (and odds are, you did if you’re reading this), the new show is meant to be a reimagining of sorts of Walker, Texas Ranger. It’s not a straight-up remake — it’s not as action-focused and in a lot of ways, it’s a family drama now. Jared Padalecki’s Walker is a man in mourning; he is trying to move his family forward, but also struggling with the past. This internal struggle will play out all season long — as will all of his responsibilities on the job. We’ll lean more about Liam, Micki, and the other supporting characters. Some things when it comes to story development just take time! It may be episode 4 or 5 before Walker truly finds its groove, so we suggest that you stay put for a while if you’re intrigued by the show.

To help tide you over now, let’s go ahead and give you the details on Walker episode 2:

WALKER TRIES TO RECONNECT WITH HIS CHILDREN – Walker (Jared Padalecki) continues to try to reconnect with his family but finds that his kids have developed new routines with Liam (Keegan Allen). Back at work, Captain James (Coby Bell) tells Walker he needs to get recertified to be a Ranger, but old memories of Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) hinder his progress. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) investigates a suspicious fire. The episode was written by Anna Fricke and directed by Steve Robin (#102). Original airdate 1/28/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The thing we’re most curious about right now has little to do with the story. Instead, it’s all about this: How will Walker do in the ratings? It could court some fans of the original, after all — not the typical young crowd who watch The CW year after year. It’ll also be hunting down Supernatural viewers, a completely different audience altogether.

