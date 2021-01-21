





Is For Life new tonight on ABC? If you watched the promo that aired after the most-recent episode, you’re probably expecting it. It’s hard not to when the video showed JANUARY 20 in big letters at the start of it.

Well … we’ve got some bad news for you. That return date has since changed. ABC announced not too long ago that the legal drama will now be back on Wednesday, January 27. We’d say to blame the inauguration for it, but that’s not fully the case. There is new programming airing tonight at 10:00; it’s just that for whatever reason, some executives wanted The Conners and Call Your Mother to be on rather than For Life. Trying to get inside the head of a network is no easy thing to do; in this case, consider it a fruitless task.

You know what’s a little less fruitless? Sharing some details on what lies ahead — we got those! The first episode back will be diving into the effect of the pandemic on prisons; meanwhile, the second will take on a topical issue in its own way. Feast your eyes on some of the details…

Season 2 episode 6, “354” – After an urgent call from Bellmore concerning the growing COVID-19 pandemic, Aaron enlists Safiya’s help and heads back to the prison to investigate. Meanwhile Marie faces a choice: Expose her family to the virus or go all-in at the hospital on ABC’s “For Life,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

Season 2 episode 7, “Say His Name” – Aaron takes on the case of an unarmed man shot by a police officer. Safiya represents Ronnie after he’s arrested and roughed up by law enforcement, and the family struggles with whether to have Aaron Jr. baptized on ABC’s “For Life,” WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

You can still watch the promo for episode 6 below … just know the date is wrong. Meanwhile, let us know: What do you want to see on For Life coming up? (Photo: ABC.)

