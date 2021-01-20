Good Trouble season 3 premiere spoilers: Mariana makes a choice







Who does Mariana want to be with on Good Trouble season 3 — Evan or Raj? This isn’t something that can be drawn out forever.

At the end of season 2, the hopes of many Mariana/Evan ‘shippers came true when the two got together … but it’s messy. Very messy. There are so many different variables here, enough to make it a complicated math equation or a block of code that Mariana would need to untangle in her professional life. She can also make a choice on her future with Raj, but there are also consequences with that.

None of these complications feel like uncharted territory for Good Trouble, even if the specifics are. This has been front the start a show about growing pains and finding your way as a young adult. The joy of the story comes within the relatability of the characters — they are flawed and still finding themselves, just like many viewers who watch.

Mariana’s story is important, but it would be reckless to gloss over the drama elsewhere — Malika’s trial holds huge ramifications for almost everything in her life. Meanwhile, Callie is looking to navigate her law career, just in a different way than she did in the early days of the series. The synopsis for the February 17 premiere offers up a few more specifics:

With Jerod’s case on the line, Callie takes a job with a high profile defense lawyer. After sleeping with Evan, Mariana has to make a decision regarding her relationship with Raj. Meanwhile, Malika’s future is on the line with her impending trial.

Just in case you wanted a sense of how fast the story is going to move this season, episode 2 is entitled “Arraignment Day” — clearly, all about the trial. Malika’s storyline will have center-stage treatment early on this season, but we hesitate to say much beyond that it’s topical and all about justice. You won’t want to miss it, whether it be for the drama or the final message.

