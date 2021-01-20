The Conners season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Darlene’s big promotion!







Before we dive head-first into any details for The Conners season 3 episode 9, let’s get the programming notes out of the way. There is a new episode airing next week (January 27) on ABC, and we are back to the standard 9:00 p.m. timeslot. Remember that episode 8 aired at 10:00 p.m. (awfully late for a sitcom, no?) due to inauguration coverage.

Now that we’ve got all of that out of the way … can we send out a congratulations to Darlene? She’s moving up in the world! The Conners is a funny show, but it’s not a show where characters have all that much in the way of major victories. It is marked by the struggle of blue-collar America, where one step forward is often followed by society kicking you three steps back. Darlene’s promotion is, to us, the focal point of next week’s episode — and it also kicks off the official synopsis below:

“Promotions, Podcasts and Magic Tea” – Darlene earns a promotion at Wellman Plastics, while Ben decides on a new career path. Meanwhile, Jackie tries an herbal tea leading to an emotional revelation on an all-new episode of “The Conners,” airing WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

From a stand-up-and-cheer perspective, Darlene’s storyline is clearly what we’re the most excited to see. With that said, you can’t sit here and tell us that Jackie + herbal tea is going to be boring. Much of it depends on this central question: What kind of tea are we talking about here? We say this as someone who has had countless raspberry and lemon teas over the years — we can’t say that it’s led to any emotional revelations. Just satisfaction and a desire for another cup.

Then again, sometimes The Conners do manage to find the wonderful within the mundane…

Related News – Check out full coverage of all things The Conners

What part of The Conners season 3 episode 9, on paper, excites you the most?

Is it the promotion, the tea, or something pertaining to Ben? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and make sure you stay at the site for ongoing coverage. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







