





Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Let’s face it — you can understand why there would be confusion. This is inauguration day, and there are a number of shows across the board taking the week off. Few people want to compete against the start of a new presidency, especially since it’s a long TV season and plenty of time to schedule things out. There’s no fundamental need to throw new programming to the wolves.

Yet, the folks at ABC are taking a slightly different approach. There is a new episode of The Conners on the air tonight, just not when you would typically expect to see it. Due to inauguration coverage, the comedy will premiere its latest season 3 episode at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. Is this a questionable move? We’ll be honest with you — absolutely it is! There’s an inherent risk that comes with airing a sitcom this late in the evening; the network is clearly banking on big ratings from inauguration programming and the hope that viewers will stick around for some laughs. It may be a welcome return to normalcy for a lot of people out there.

Of course, that does beg the following question: Since when are the Conners normal? When has that ever been their deal? (Another possibility for the inclusion of a new episode tonight — ABC is confident already they are bringing The Conners back, and they aren’t worried if tonight tanks out.)

Anyhow, if you are interested in learning a little bit more about tonight’s new episode, we’ve got you covered. Just take a look at the synopsis below:

“Young Love, Old Lions and Middle-Aged Hyenas” – Harris brings home her new friend, Josh, leaving the family questioning his intentions. Meanwhile, Becky and Ben’s attempt to build a closet stirs up family drama on an all-new episode of “The Conners,” airing WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20 at a special time (10:00-10:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

