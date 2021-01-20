The Flash season 7 premiere date delayed; Superman & Lois goes big







The Flash season 7 was already one of the last shows to premiere on The CW’s midseason schedule — now, it will be running your way later than expected.

Today, the network confirmed that the Grant Gustin series is officially set to kick off on Tuesday, March 2 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time (check our premiere guide for more dates), a week later than it was originally planned to start. Why do this? It does not seem as though this has anything to do with the global pandemic; instead, it is to give newcomer Superman & Lois more time. This show will now have a two-hour premiere event on Tuesday, February 23, one that will include a 90-minute episode and also a 30-minute special where you get to know the cast a little better — and understand precisely what Superman means to the world.

Are we excited for the Superman & Lois premiere? Tremendously, but it does speak to the current state of the Arrowverse how quiet the promotional push for it is. We are talking about the most famous superhero of all time here and yet, it still feels like Superman is somewhat under the radar. Maybe that changes over the next month or so; there is certainly no shortage of other things people are focusing on right now, and maybe The CW didn’t want to bother competing with it.

For those unaware, The Flash season 7 will be bringing to the table, first and foremost, the leftover story from season 6. You will see the aftermath of the Eva/Mirror Master arc, plus whatever is going on with Iris West-Allen following that big cliffhanger. Hartley Sawyer is no longer a part of the series, so there will also need to be a plan to write out Ralph Dibny. Eventually, a new story will be ushered in, probably involving Godspeed in some way given all of the teases that are out there already.

Brace yourselves — here’s to hoping that this is a season full of breakneck speed and big surprises.

What do you most want to see on The Flash season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







