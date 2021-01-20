





Is Sean Murray leaving NCIS following the events of season 18 episode 5? Is this something that you should be seriously concerned over?

We will be the first to admit that for most of the episode, we weren’t that nervous about Timothy McGee’s fate. That’s ironic, given that we knew that Gibbs was going to shoot him. That was teased all the way back in the premiere! We just knew that Gibbs didn’t aim for the heart or the head, meaning that McGee should have been able to survive it. It was certainly a better alternative than running into a plane and getting blown to bits.

The good news is that at the end of tonight’s “Head of the Snake,” McGee was technically still alive. The bad news is that he was in pretty rough shape. He was still in the hospital, and Delilah claimed that he wasn’t getting better at some rapid pace. (At least he wasn’t dead, right?)

You’re going to have to wait until next week to learn about McGee’s recovery, but here’s what we can tell you about Sean Murray’s status: There is no evidence that he is leaving the show. We also have a really tough time believing that producers want to kill of McGee like this. Having the guy die because of his own boss is the most depressing thing ever, and NCIS is not a depressing show by and larger. We’ve seen characters get killed off, but this would be friendly fire, even if it’s with the best of intentions.

The larger question you should wonder is this: How will this shooting impact the Gibbs – McGee relationship? Tim may understand why Gibbs did what he did, but that doesn’t wash away the mental anguish. He still got shot by someone he trusted; you can’t shake that immediately no matter who you are.

Do you think that Sean Murray could actually be leaving NCIS after what happened to McGee?

Even if McGee recovers, what could this mean for his bond with Gibbs? Be sure to let us know in the comments, and also stay around the site for continuous coverage of all things NCIS and its stars. (Photo: CBS.)

