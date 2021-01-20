MacGyver season 5 episode 6 sneak peek: The calm before the chaos







MacGyver season 5 episode 6 is set to arrive on CBS this Friday, and it’s certainly going to look different than what you just saw. This past installment was heartfelt, emotional, and it featured the apparent death of one-time main character Jack Dalton.

For this episode, you are set to get a little bit of humor — even though it may be short-lived. The sneak peek below gives you a solid sense of what you can expect. In this, Mac revels in the fact that Codex has been taken care of (at least for the time being), and there are no apparent overarching threats out there. Meanwhile, Russ is happy about the fact that a certain “friend” of his named Sofia is coming to town, which the others tease him about.

There’s so much humor within this preview — and then you remember that the title for this episode is “Quarantine + N95 + Landline + Telescope + Social Distance.” We’ve already seen the show within a post-pandemic timeline, so this installment is actually going to dive into the past. We would expect it to be set before most of what you’ve seen this season, and it will be in the early days of the pandemic. That will arrive at some point during this hour and soon after that, derail almost all of these characters’ plans to enjoy some sort of normal existence. Of course, MacGyver would not be the show that it is if things were altogether quiet, so there will still be a way that the writers insert a little bit of chaos here. Go ahead and anticipate that at just about every possible direction.

While there will be some hard times showcased in this episode, rest assured that MacGyver is going to be the same show — we don’t foresee it changing all that much from what it’s been.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to MacGyver

What do you most want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 5 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to score some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







