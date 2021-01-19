FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 5 air date: ‘The Line’







Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to get a sense as to when FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 5 is going to air? We’re offering up some insight on that within!

The good news after this recent (and rather long) hiatus is simply this: You will get to see another episode on CBS next week! Not only that, but we already know that the title is “The Line.” We unfortunately wish we had a little bit more than that to share but, at least for the time being, that’s it. Our hope is that over the coming days, we’ll at least have a full synopsis — and there should be a promo after tonight’s new episode.

So what’s happening beyond next week? We can at least go ahead and give you a slight sense of what the schedule coming up is going to be. There won’t be a new episode on February 2, but beyond that, we are going to have another one on February 9. The title for that installment is “Dysfunction” — a title that could probably work for a good 90% of shows out there.

As for the reasoning behind this off-and-on scheduling pattern, we honestly wouldn’t say that it has all that much to do with the global pandemic. This is just something that we tend to see with most shows on CBS when we get into the months of January/February. We’re hopeful that there will at least be a good run of installments in February, given this is when networks like to capitalize on their ratings for the sake of advertising. (It’s called sweeps, after all, for a reason.)

